Actor Sunny Deol, who has garnered lots of praise for Gadar 2’s unprecedented success alongside Ameesha Patel, was in the headlines for a different reason recently. The Apne star has now reacted to a viral video, in a podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, featuring him showcasing unruly behaviour with a fan at the airport. Amid widely gained praise for his stellar performance in the film, the 65-year-old was chided for his temperament on various social media platforms.

How did the incident unfold

As evident in the video, the incident unfolded while Sunny Deol walked briskly at the airport. He can be seen slowing down when a fan approaches him for a picture. However, when the fan took longer than expected to click the picture, Sunny lost his patience and infuriately yelled, “Le na photo!”

While recounting the incident on the YouTuber’s podcast, Sunny acknowledged how constant running often causes a severe ache in his back. “But still, I am at it and I have to get along with it,” he added.

Speaking about fans’ love for the actors and the resulting emotional connection, he said, “Obviously, fans love you, and you share that with them. Sometimes, even when the selfie is done, they don’t move away. So at that time, I am not thinking if someone is recording me, and what I’m thinking is, “Let me carry on. Please try and understand. There is an emotional connection with fans.”

About the negative publicity

Sunny Deol while speaking about the negativity surrounding the incident said, “Whoever wants to edit and present it like that does it, and those who do it are having fun, so let them have fun. I am not changing because of that. I have not done something wrong.”

On if he meets the fan again, the Gadar star said his reaction would be different. “I would hug him and tell him I didn’t mean it.”

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has enjoyed huge success since its release on 11 August. The Anil Sharma directed film, which is a remake of 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, shows Sunny in the role of Tara Singh, alongside Ameesha Patel as his wife Sakeena. As per reports, almost 20 days into its release, the film is nearing to cross Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Work Front

Work wise, after the remarkable achievement of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is now set to star in the sequel to his action drama, Maa Tujhhe Salaam. According to a Pinkvilla report, Sunny is also set to collaborate with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta for the war film Border 2.