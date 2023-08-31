There were reports recently that said how Sunny Deol‘s bungalow in Juhu would be auctioned due to non-payment of dues upto Rs 55 crore by Bank Of Baroda. Deol has spoken about it in a recent interview with Zoom. He opened up, “I don’t react to things because I know what I have, what I have to do, what the problem was and I sorted it out,” he said. “But what hurts is that they printed the notice in the newspaper. I said, ‘What are they getting out of it? That’s my issue and what is wrong with it.”

He added, “A human being does business, goes into losses and then when the losses cannot be taken care of, you have your property which you give away and you complete your losses off. It’s a normal format of life and it’s my and my dad’s hard-earned money. So why should it be made into some kind of a talk anyway? But somehow people like enjoying it… I have seen this so many times that I tell myself, ‘Carry on.’ It doesn’t bother me, because I know what I am, I know what it is.”

The notice was withdrawn later.

His views on Bollywood

He revealed, “Everybody comes and hugs you and meets you like they love you so much but all of that is fake. So many people call me paaji, I say please don’t call me paaji because you don’t understand the meaning of paaji. There is a respect for older brother. There are so many things that have been going on, will keep going on because they are such good actors in life, maybe not on the screen.”

I remember going to all the directors even when I was launching Bobby Deol, nobody was willing to join hands with us.