Vishal Bhardwaj picks Sunil Grover for upcoming comedy-drama Chhuriyaan, praises actor for being 'wonderful'

After recruiting Sanya Malhotra of Dangal-fame and Radhika Madan, who became known for her work in the TV show Mere Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Vishal Bhardwaj has now roped in comedian Sunil Grover for his upcoming comedy-drama Chhuriyaan. Malhotra and Madan play bickering sisters in the film, whose lives change after their marriages.

"I am very happy to have Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz as the two unconventional male leads of my film. Sunil plays a crucial and major part and I was surprised to know what a big star he is,” Bhardwaj told Mumbai Mirror, adding that Grover is a wonderful actor and person. "I have noticed that everyone is eager to interact with him and now I am eager to shoot a great part with him too," said Bhardwaj.

Grover was discovered by late satirist Jaspal Bhatti while the future Comedy Nights with Kapil star was pursuing a theatre degree. He started off in Bollywood as a barber in Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha and also played supporting characters in The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ghajini, Gabbar is Back and Baaghi.

Grover was recently seen on the IPL-based web series Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live where he plays "Professor LBW (Leg Before Wicket), a self-proclaimed cricket expert". Professor LBW, Grover (along with Samir Kochhar) interacts with cricketers who appear as guests on the show. The show also stars Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suresh Menon, Shibani Dandekar and Archana Vijay.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 09:50 AM