Suniel Shetty has just been seen in the web show Dharavi Bank that also stars Vivek Oberoi. Two things that have been asked to him during his promotional interviews are Akshay Kumar’s exit from Hera Pheri 3, and his daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding with Indian Cricketer KL Rahul. He has given multiple statements on both. And in an interview with Hindustan Times, he was asked about the impending wedding again.

Without revealing much, the actor said, “I guess at the right time, everyone will know.” He did confirm the wedding was on the cards though.

Entering into her thirties gracefully, Athiya Shetty has been the talk of the town, and for all the right reasons. On the occasion of the actress’ 30th birthday, wishes are pouring in from her loved ones. Taking to social media several of Athiya’s industry friends and fans have showered their love upon her. With that being said, vice-captain of the Indian cricket team and Athiya’s beau KL Rahul took to his official Instagram account to wish his lady love on the special occasion. While crediting his girlfriend for making things better for him, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper dropped a series of adorable pictures of himself with the Hero actress.

While sharing the picture, the cricketer wrote, “Happy birthday to my (joker emoticon) you make everything better,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. In the first picture, Athiya and Rahul can be seen posing for the camera. While Rahul is amorously gazing at Athiya with an infatuated smile on his face, Athiya can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera and has her hand around her beau’s shoulder. Sporting her casual best, Athiya can be seen in a red crop sweater and blue denim jeans. On the other hand, Rahul looks smart while sporting black sunglasses atop a turtleneck pullover. In the next picture, Athiya and Rahul can be seen posing with quirky shades on. While Athiya can be seen pouting at the camera, Rahul is smartly standing behind his girlfriend with his hands folded. In the last selfie, the two can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera.

