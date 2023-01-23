Movie lovers and cricket enthusiasts can’t keep calm as the world is all set to witness yet another merger of Bollywood and cricket stars. We are talking about none other than the soon-to-be bride and groom KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. While so far speculations set the internet ablaze, recently Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty confirmed their wedding reports. This after, the actor on Sunday interacted with the paparazzi stationed outside his farmhouse in Khandala. Being the most humble and courteous that he is, Suniel not only got out of his car to address the media and confirm the news but also revealed that he will be soon bringing the couple Athiya and Rahul for pictures. Decked in his simple best, Suniel was even heard thanking the paparazzi for showering so much love upon the family. Now, a video of their conversation is making rounds on the internet.

A paparazzo account also shared a video, wherein the Hera Pheri star can be seen getting out of his car and approaching the paparazzi stationed at a distance. Sporting a dashing navy blue kurta atop a white straight pyjama, Suniel paired it all with black leather mules and his iconic black sunglasses. Busy overseeing the last-minute details for his daughter’s wedding, Suniel was heard assuring the paparazzi gathered outside that the couple will pose for pictures after the nuptials. After getting out of his car, Suniel was heard saying, “Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko (We are coming tomorrow. I’ll bring the kids tomorrow).”

Feeling thankful, Suniel was seen placing a hand on his chest, and said, “Apne jis tarike se pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohut bohut… (The way you have all shown love towards them, thank you a lot)”. After this, the paparazzi behind the camera was heard congratulating him for his daughter’s nuptials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Later, towards the end of the video he added in Marathi that on Monday, the actor will come along with the entire family so that the paps can take pictures. Lastly, while thanking the media, Suniel said that he will make sure that proper arrangements were made for them.

Earlier, a video of Rahul and Athiya’s sangeet ceremony was making rounds on the internet. Ahead of their wedding on 23 January, Suniel’s Khandala farmhouse, which is said to be the wedding venue, was all lit and decorated like a new bride. The sangeet ceremony video which has taken down the internet is captured from a platform far away from the venue. In the video, several guests were spotted dancing to peppy Bollywood tracks like Besharam Rang, Humma Humma, Jumma Chumma, Jhanjariya, Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar, and Aaj Ki Party among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)



Earlier this week, KL Rahul’s Pali Hill residence was decorated with golden lights. For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul met each other through common friends and started dating in 2019. However, it wasn’t until last year that they decided to make it official through their social media PDAs and walking on the red carpet together.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.