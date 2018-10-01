You are here:

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Varun, Anushka's film makes Rs 36.60 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Oct,01 2018 16:48:36 IST

At the box office this week, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's family entertainer, Sui Dhaaga, showed immaculate growth. After recording a neat opening on Rs 8.30 crore, collections of the Sharat Katariya directorial almost doubled on Day 3 as the film raked in a solid Rs 16.05 crore.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

With 2 October being a national holiday, things are looking up for the Yash Raj Films' production. It's three day total now stands at Rs 36.60 crore. Dhawan and Sharma's invested performances in an earnest story about self-reliance are being lauded by the critics and public alike. As for Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, which opened to fairly positive reviews, the Monday test remains crucial. As opposed to Sui Dhaaga, which currently occupies 2500 screens in the country, Pataakha is being shown in just 875 screens. However, the film's box office collection has been on a constant rise. The Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra-starrer raked in Rs 1.75 crore which goosed its three-day total to Rs 4.05 crore.

Gandhi Jayanti might prove to be a lucrative window for the film based on the life of two feuding sisters.

