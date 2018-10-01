Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Varun, Anushka's film makes Rs 36.60 cr on opening weekend

At the box office this week, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's family entertainer, Sui Dhaaga, showed immaculate growth. After recording a neat opening on Rs 8.30 crore, collections of the Sharat Katariya directorial almost doubled on Day 3 as the film raked in a solid Rs 16.05 crore.

#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH... Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz... Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018

With 2 October being a national holiday, things are looking up for the Yash Raj Films' production. It's three day total now stands at Rs 36.60 crore. Dhawan and Sharma's invested performances in an earnest story about self-reliance are being lauded by the critics and public alike. As for Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, which opened to fairly positive reviews, the Monday test remains crucial. As opposed to Sui Dhaaga, which currently occupies 2500 screens in the country, Pataakha is being shown in just 875 screens. However, the film's box office collection has been on a constant rise. The Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra-starrer raked in Rs 1.75 crore which goosed its three-day total to Rs 4.05 crore.

#Pataakha witnesses escalation in biz, but the 3-day total is low... It’s all about maintaining the pace today [Day 4]… Day 5 [Tue] is a national holiday, hence the biz should shoot up again... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.05 cr [875 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018

Gandhi Jayanti might prove to be a lucrative window for the film based on the life of two feuding sisters.

