Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka, Varun's film records 48% growth on day two, rakes in Rs 12.50 cr

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga: Made in India had a slow start, earning Rs 8.30 crore on its opening day but saw a 48% rise on day two. The film amassed Rs 12.50 on Saturday, which took its total collection so far to Rs 20.55 crores.

According to film analysts, Sui Dhaaga has appealed to the masses, especially families, who flocked to cinemas across metros and the 'mass belt'. Good reviews from critics and a positive word-of-mouth have helped the film's numbers.

#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2... Catches speed at metros and mass belt... The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls... Expect a SOLID Day 3... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

#SuiDhaaga should have ₹ 35 cr [+/-] opening weekend, as per current trending... As mentioned earlier, the evening shows on Day 4 [Mon] should witness momentum, while Day 5 [Tue] - a national holiday [Gandhi Jayanti] - should record big numbers again. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

The film's opening weekend earnings are expected to reach Rs 35 crores. The upcoming national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October and the shows on the evening prior to it should also help spike up the Yash Raj feature's box-office collection.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, a story about two warring sisters played by Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan has picked up pace, earning Rs 1.40 crores on its second day. The national holiday should be advantageous for this film as well. It is to be noted that while Sui Dhaaga is being played in 2500 screens across the country, Pataakha in its comparison was only released in 875 screens.

#Pataakha shows positive trending on Day 2, but needs to recover lost ground by maintaining a strong momentum on Day 3 and subsequent days... Will get advantage of holiday on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 2.30 cr [875 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018 14:55 PM