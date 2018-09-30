You are here:

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka, Varun's film records 48% growth on day two, rakes in Rs 12.50 cr

FP Staff

Sep,30 2018 14:46:34 IST

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga: Made in India had a slow start, earning Rs 8.30 crore on its opening day but saw a 48% rise on day two. The film amassed Rs 12.50 on Saturday, which took its total collection so far to Rs 20.55 crores.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

According to film analysts, Sui Dhaaga has appealed to the masses, especially families, who flocked to cinemas across metros and the 'mass belt'. Good reviews from critics and a positive word-of-mouth have helped the film's numbers.

The film's opening weekend earnings are expected to reach Rs 35 crores. The upcoming national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October and the shows on the evening prior to it should also help spike up the Yash Raj feature's box-office collection.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, a story about two warring sisters played by Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan has picked up pace, earning Rs 1.40 crores on its second day. The national holiday should be advantageous for this film as well. It is to be noted that while Sui Dhaaga is being played in 2500 screens across the country, Pataakha in its comparison was only released in 875 screens.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018 14:55 PM

tags: Anushka Sharma , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , CriticalPoint , Pataakha , Sharat Katariya , sui dhaaga , Varun Dhawan , Vishal Bhardwaj

also see

Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's chemistry and earnest performances carry the film

Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's chemistry and earnest performances carry the film

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film earns Rs 8.30 cr on opening day

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film earns Rs 8.30 cr on opening day

Sui Dhaaga movie review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan are sweet in this rallying cry for self-sufficiency and self-respect

Sui Dhaaga movie review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan are sweet in this rallying cry for self-sufficiency and self-respect