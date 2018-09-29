Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film earns Rs 8.30 cr on opening day

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's film on self sufficiency, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, which released on Friday, managed to rake in Rs 8.30 on its opening day. It had an ordinary start in the morning, but lost out on a major portion of cinegoers because of the Asia Cup finale between India and Bangladesh. However, as per leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, there is enough potential in the film to recover during the weekends, and on Monday evening, since Tuesday is Gandhi Jayanti.

#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

While #SuiDhaaga is expected to grow on Day 2 and Day 3, its biz is expected to jump from Day 4 [Mon] *evening* onwards, since Day 5 [Tue] is a big national holiday: Gandhi Jayanti... A strong total is on the cards, if its target audience [families] throng cineplexes. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

Apart from Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha also released on the same day, and amassed Rs 90 lakhs across 875 screens. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, Pataakha chronicles the story of two warring sisters.

#Pataakha Fri ₹ 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz... Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend... However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree, which is in its fifth week of release, earned Rs 52 lakhs on Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 123.18 crores.

#Stree continues to bring in numbers, although the limited screen count + shows and new releases [#SuiDhaaga in particular] has affected its run... Fifth Sat and Sun should witness an upward trend... [Week 5] Fri 52 lakhs. Total: ₹ 123.18 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018 13:29 PM