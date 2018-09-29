You are here:

Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's film earns Rs 8.30 cr on opening day

FP Staff

Sep,29 2018 13:29:50 IST

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's film on self sufficiency, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, which released on Friday, managed to rake in Rs 8.30 on its opening day. It had an ordinary start in the morning, but lost out on a major portion of cinegoers because of the Asia Cup finale between India and Bangladesh. However, as per leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, there is enough potential in the film to recover during the weekends, and on Monday evening, since Tuesday is Gandhi Jayanti.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

Apart from Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha also released on the same day, and amassed Rs 90 lakhs across 875 screens. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, Pataakha chronicles the story of two warring sisters. 

Meanwhile, Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree, which is in its fifth week of release, earned Rs 52 lakhs on Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 123.18 crores.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018 13:29 PM

