Suhel Seth reportedly gets engaged to model Lakshmi Menon amid multiple #MeToo allegations

Just a month ago, amid the unrelenting wave of #MeToo allegations on social media, there were no less than four different accusations again marketing expert and writer Suhel Seth. While one of the four allegations on Twitter came from someone who chose to remain anonymous, the other three included filmmaker and entrepreneur Natashja Rathore, journalist Mandakini Gahlot and writer Ishita Yadav. Later, writer Ira Trivedi and model Diandra Soares also shared their #MeToo stories against Seth. And, all this time, Seth maintained a stoic silence and distanced himself from the media completely.

After a month, Seth is in news again. Reports suggest Seth has got engaged to model Lakshmi Menon and plans to marry her in a few days. They have been dating each other for over a year now. The two reportedly got engaged two weeks ago at Seth's house in Gurgaon. His mother, his business partner and brother Swapan Seth, and some close friends were in attendance, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The report also adds that soon after the engagement ceremony, Seth and Menon flew off on a holiday destination (Mirror speculates it could be either Goa or Switzerland). It is likely that they get married there itself.

Seth and Menon have reportedly signed a dinner invite message and sent out to the near and dear ones. The dinner is going to happen at Seth's home on 25 December, adds the Mirror report.

Following the #MeToo allegations, several business firms have severed ties with Seth and called off their contracts. Seth has been the brand consultant on the board of Adani Group, Coco-Cola India, GMR, Mahindra, JSW and others. Almost all of them have cut all business links with Seth.

On 29 October, Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating Tata group companies, also decided to terminate its contract with Counselage, a brand consultancy firm owned by Seth. The website of Counselage, a brand marketing consultancy focused on advisory services, is not functional as of now. A message on the website displays: Our website is currently undergoing scheduled upgrades.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018 12:28 PM