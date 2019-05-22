Suhana Khan turns 19; Ananya Panday shares throwback picture with Shah Rukh, Gauri's daughter

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana turns 19 on Wednesday. Ever since she was introduced in the film industry as the cover girl of Vogue in August 2018, Suhana has enjoyed quite a fandom on the internet.

To mark her birthday, Suhana's friend and Student of the Year 2 debutante Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture, along with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Sanjana. In the picture, the trio can be seen striking a Charlie’s Angels pose, each with a toy gun in their hands.

Check out the photo below

In an interview to Midday, Ananya, who is Chunky Panday's daughter, shared that Suhana and Shanaya would often share notes on their Bollywood aspirations. "It has been our collective dream to become actors. I hope Suhana and Shanaya join the industry soon because they both are so talented. When we were young, during our family gatherings, we would put together shows and perform in front of our parents. Shah Rukh (Khan) sir would record us on a handy-cam, and we would make short films out of them.,"

While Suhana is currently completing her studies, Ananya is prepping for her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh, also featuring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 13:56:19 IST

