Sudha Murthy made a surprising revelation on The Kapil Sharma Show recently where she made an appearance with Raveena Tandon and Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga. She said she and her husband Naryan Murthy haven’t taken any vacation for over 30 years. She said, “We were unable to take vacations for 30 years after we founded Infosys because my husband was constantly preoccupied with work. He used to spend 220 days a year on tour. I never expected any household help from him.”

She added, “I took up the responsibility of bringing up our children, He did not know what happened at home. Narayan Murthy realized how much I had helped him after our kids went out.”

On her first job

She also recalled her last vsit to Tata Motors, where she started her first job. “Last month, I visited Pune Telco, which is now known as Tata Motors,” Sudha Murthy said. “After 40–50 years, I went there. 300 girls were working, as I could see. When I saw this, I started to cry.”

On her childhood hero

She shared something very interesting about her childhood hero on celluloid and revealed, “When I used to be young, my hero was Dilip Kumar, sir. He was simply fabulous.” She added, “Next to Dilip Kumar, who can act with that kind of emotion is, Shah Rukh Khan. When I saw ‘Veer-Zara’, I told my daughter, Akshata, if Dilip Kumar would’ve been young, he would’ve done ‘Veer-Zara’. Now Shah Rukh Khan has taken that place and only he can act in that.”

