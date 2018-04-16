Jackie Shroff joins John Abraham-starrer spy thriller RAW; hunt for lead actress continues

John Abraham's upcoming project a spy film titled Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) will now feature Jackie Shroff as the RAW chief. Producer Bunty Walia confirmed the news of Jackie Shroff joining the team and said he plays a stylish man from the 70s.

A Mumbai Mirror report suggested that just like John, Shroff too did not take much time to come on board. Both the actors loved the script and now a hunt is on to cast the leading lady opposite the Force actor. Walia even added that Shroff fits the bill perfectly.

Director Robbie Grewal has expressed his excitement over the project and stated this time John will give his well-built image a miss as he is attending workshops and training to get into the character. As a result, RAW will have a much leaner John. “John will be attending multiple workshops before the shoot for around 15-20 days to understand how a spy works. He needs to understand how things worked in 1971 and how different they are today in terms of training and interactions. The mental conditioning is as important for a role like this and John’s commitment is fantastic,” the director said.

The film will hit cinemas in year-end and will be wrapped up by the end of July. It would be a tight 60-day schedule. The film will be shot across Gujarat, Srinagar, and Delhi. John will be donning four different looks in the film which is being meticulously designed by Amera Punwani. The makers also roped in National Award winning makeup artists Vikram Gaikwad for the actor's looks in disguise.