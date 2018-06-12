John Abraham to reunite with Parmanu co-producer Ajay Kapoor for spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter

Producer Ajay Kapoor and actor John Abharam are teaming up again with Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) following the critical and commercial success of Kapoor's first production, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran with Abraham in the lead. Romeo Akbar Walter, the spy-thriller is set to be shot in a two-month schedule across Gujarat, Kashmir, Delhi and Nepal.

Ajay Kapoor shares, "With the audiences opening up to the content-oriented cinema, for any producer it is a great thing to be part of a concept-driven movie and my association with Parmanu was exactly like that. The film has been receiving great praises and for us, as a team, it has been a great pleasure to give the audience cinema they like. My journey with John through this film has been incredible and I am looking forward to Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) which again is an interesting concept."

John Abraham shares," It is exhilarating to see the amount of love Parmanu has received. I am glad that Ajay Kapoor stood by me through the entire journey of this film. I am really excited for my next project with Ajay, Romeo Akbar Walter, which is again a great concept and the entire team is looking forward to it!"

The film is written and directed by Robbie Grewal and it is produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal.

