Suburgatory star Jane Levy joins Renée Zellweger in Netflix anthology thriller series, What/If

Jane Levy will join Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger in Netflix's anthology thriller series, What/If, reports TVLine. The Castle Rock actress will play the role of Lisa in the upcoming series. Details about her character are still being kept under wraps. The show comes from the creator of Revenge, Mike Kelley.

What/If, which is being termed as a “social thriller”, involves a narrative which charts the consequences of perfectly normal people getting involved in unacceptable things. The ten-part series will be Zellweger's first major television gig. Each season of What/If will explore different kinds of moral dilemmas which crop up after the characters take life altering decisions.

Kelley will act as show runner for What/If. He will also executive produce the series along with Melissa Loy, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven, Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke.

Levy presently essays the role of Jackie on another anthology series, Castle Rock, which airs on Hulu. Levy has been involved in horror films including Don't Breathe and Evil Dead, Showtime series Shameless and the Hulu series There's … Johnny!

Her most memorable role though is on Suburgatory, which ran for three seasons on ABC.

Production on What/If is slated to begin in early September in Los Angeles.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 18:31 PM