Castle Rock trailer: Hulu show brings together Stephen King's scariest stories in fictional Maine town

Hulu has dropped the first full trailer of Castle Rock, the eerie psychological thriller based on some of Stephen King's most popular works. Set in a town that finds itself in King's Maine topography, the horror series stars André Holland, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn and Bill Skarsgård.

The creepy one-liners and foreboding elements add to the grimness of the show. Amid the disquiet, Stephen King multiverse's most well-known spots stand tall — Shawshank State Prison and Juniper Hill Asylum. Skarsgård, who is very unlike-Pennywise in this show, reunites with his It co-star Chosen Jacobs for Castle Rock. The story revolves around him and the strange character he plays.

Everyone at the Shawshank State Penitentiary is as confused, about how Skarsgård got there, as the viewers. The asylum apparently has no records to prove his origins, and further references to every inch of the town being "stained by someone's sin" add to the drama. Needless to say, Skarsgård plays a weird kid in this show which is further established by another character, as she says, "I'm telling you, there's something wrong with that kid." As secrets unfold, King's Maine woodlands begin to look even more shady.

Produced by King and JJ Abrams, Castle Rock starts streaming on Hulu from 25 July.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 13:03 PM