Evil Dead director Fede Álvarez teases 'possibility' of sequel to 2013 reboot if Uruguay win FIFA World Cup 2018

Uruguayan director Fede Alvarez believes there is a 'possibility' that he may come up with a sequel to his Evil Dead reboot. The filmmaker recently agreed on Twitter to make a sequel to his 2013 film if Uruguay won the ongoing football World Cup in Russia.

Alvarez told Entertainment Weekly during a promotional interview for his upcoming film, The Girl in the Spider's Web,"I love those movies. Making my Evil Dead was an amazing experience, it was my first film. So, going back at some point will be a possibility. I mean, I'm really good friends with all those guys, with Bruce, and Sam, and Rob (Tapert, who has produced all the Evil Dead movies). So, we always chat about it...The good news — and I think that's what sometimes people don't understand — is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it's good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell."

When Bruce Campbell featured in The Evil Dead in 1981, his bumbling, chainsaw-armed character Ash soon became a cult icon figure. The successful horror classic spawned Evil Dead II and a third film Army of Darkness, cementing director Sam Raimi’s place in Hollywood. The 2013 Evil Dead reboot featured Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, Jessica Lucas and Elizabeth Blackmore in lead roles.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 15:48 PM