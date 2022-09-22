If there’s one film-maker whose name is synonymous with patriotism in Indian cinema, it’s none other than the legendary Subhash Ghai. Ghai has not only set but consistently uplifted patriotism in Indian cinema. The masterpieces created by him are still relevant, celebrated and remembered by the world. Be it ‘Har Karam Apna Karenge,’ or ‘I Love My India,’ Subhash Ghai personifies patriotism in Indian Cinema.

To celebrate the glory, Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International, in association with Subhash Ghai’s production house, Mukta Arts, is celebrating a 3 day festival with the stars of blockbuster films like ‘Karma‘ and ‘Shershaah‘ for underprivileged kids and students of cinema. Stars of Karma, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff have graced the first day of the event.

Subhash Ghai said, “This 3 day festival is dedicated to our majestic country. Patriotism and cinema are two inseparable parts of entertainment. When patriotism is personified on the 90mm screen, it fills the heart of every Indian with extreme pride and love. I still remember the reactions of the audiences when ‘I love my India’ from Pardes was being played on the screen. This festival is specially for the underprivileged kids who are deprived the joy of cinema. We, at Whistling Woods International have always wanted to create an avenue whereby we are able to provide access to the realities of the filmmaking process to film lovers and cinema-enthusiasts.”

“We decided to use the opportunity of the completion of 100 years of Indian Cinema with 2 large open for all events namely ‘Cinema 100’ & ‘Cinema 100: The Next Wave’,” he added.

The 3-day festival opens avenues for common people, cinema-enthusiasts to visit the campus for screenings, workshops, panel discussions, masterclasses, exhibits, among others. This is an ‘open-for-all,’ called ‘Celebrate Cinema.’

You can book the tickets via https://insider.in/celebrate-cinema-2022-sep23-2022/event.

The 3 day festival also includes special workshops for the underprivileged children.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.