Student of the Year 2: Karan Johar unveils first look posters of Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff
Student of the Year has got to be one of the most-hyped sequels of 2019 in Bollywood. The makers on Thursday released first-look posters of the film's main characters — Ananya Panday as Shreya, Tara Sutaria as Mia and Tiger Shroff.
While Panday sported a blingy pink t-shirt with a pink jacket and white shorts, Sutaria was seen in a low-neck pink top, white blazer and silver shorts. Tiger on the other hand, was seen in a rugged look with a faded white t-shirt, denim jacket and jeans, while in the other look, the actor sported a Student of the Year 2 red and white t-shirt.
The posters were shared by producer Karan Johar on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Ready to create a storm in St. Teresa, introducing the gorgeous @tarasutaria__ as Mia! #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow @tigerjackieshroff @ananyapanday @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @zeemusiccompany A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
HE’S READY, THE NEW STUDENT ON THE BLOCK! But there’s more to come, stay tuned! #SOTY2 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria__ @ananyapanday @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @zeemusiccompany
View this post on Instagram
He’s got the ‘eye of the tiger’ & he’s not stopping at anything but the finish line. #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria__ @ananyapanday @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @zeemusiccompany A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
Helmed by Dharma productions regular Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 also features Samir Soni, Farida Jalal, Rohit Roy and Mallika Dua.
The film is set to release on 10 May this year.
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 17:04:26 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.