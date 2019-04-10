Student of the Year 2: Trailer of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria's film to be released on 12 April

The second franchise of Student of The Year is all set to hit theatres on 10 May. Starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the trailer of Student of The Year 2 will be released on 12 April. The announcement was made with a new poster teasing a high-school battle of some sorts. It dares the audience to "take the challenge".

Trailer on 12 April 2019... Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday... Teaser poster of #StudentOfTheYear2... Directed by Punit Malhotra... 10 May 2019 release. #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/QtwnVT3M2n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 10, 2019

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share a new poster of Tiger, his back facing the camera, entering the gates of school.

While the first film marked the debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the second film will introduce Ananya and Tara. However, the two actors have already begun working on their next projects; Ananya has been working on Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to release on 6 December. Meanwhile, Tara has signed Marjaavan where she will star opposite Sidharth.

Directed by Punit D Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 is produced by Karan Johar who helmed the first installment.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 12:14:20 IST

