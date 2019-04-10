You are here:

Student of the Year 2: Trailer of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria's film to be released on 12 April

FP Staff

Apr 10, 2019 11:13:44 IST

The second franchise of Student of The Year is all set to hit theatres on 10 May. Starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the trailer of Student of The Year 2 will be released on 12 April. The announcement was made with a new poster teasing a high-school battle of some sorts. It dares the audience to "take the challenge".

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share a new poster of Tiger, his back facing the camera, entering the gates of school.

While the first film marked the debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the second film will introduce Ananya and Tara. However, the two actors have already begun working on their next projects; Ananya has been working on Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to release on 6 December. Meanwhile, Tara has signed Marjaavan where she will star opposite Sidharth.

Directed by Punit D Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 is produced by Karan Johar who helmed the first installment.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 12:14:20 IST

