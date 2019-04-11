Student of the Year 2: Tiger Shroff races to victory in new poster of Karan Johar's high-school drama

Ahead of the much-awaited trailer launch of Student of the Year 2 on 12 April, Tiger Shroff unveiled his character poster from the film.

The picture, shared with the caption "In it to win it!", shows a fiery and resolute Tiger as he takes his mark for St Teresa's biggest competition.

Also starring Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the second franchise of Student of The Year is all set to hit theatres on 10 May.

Another poster was shared on 10 April, where Tiger was seen entering the gates of school with his back towards the camera.

While the first film marked the debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the second film will introduce Ananya and Tara. However, the two actors have already begun working on their next projects; Ananya has been working on Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to release on 6 December. Meanwhile, Tara has signed Marjaavan where she will star opposite Sidharth.

The film will also feature a special number where the lead cast will be seen shaking a leg with Will Smith.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 11:12:32 IST

