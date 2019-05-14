You are here:

Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff's campus caper earns Rs 44.35 cr in four days

FP Staff

May 14, 2019 10:48:06 IST

Despite the hype surrounding the second instalment of Karan Johar's campus drama, Student of the Year 2 has recorded a decline of 54.23 percent on Monday from its opening day collection.

Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey in a still from Student of the Year 2. Screenshot from YouTube

The Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria-Ananya Panday high school film hauled a decent Rs 38.83 crores during its opening weekend run, but raked up only Rs 5.52 crore on Monday. The current four-day-total for the movie stands at Rs 44.35 crore.

Student of the Year 2 ranks third in the list of Tiger Shroff films that have crossed Rs 30 crore mark during its opening weekend. While Baaghi (2016) earned Rs 38.58 crore, Baaghi 2racked up a whopping Rs 73.10 crore in three days.

Student of the Year 2 has joined the list of Hindi language films released this year that crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in opening day earnings. Kalank takes the top spot, followed by KesariGully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Upon release, Student of the Year 2 met with underwhelming response from critics and audiences. Talking about the reception, Tiger said in an interview that the film is a "fun, commercial" potboiler that should not be treated as "rocket science."

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 10:48:06 IST

