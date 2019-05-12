Tiger Shroff on mixed response to Student of the Year 2: 'It's a fun, commercial film, not rocket science'

The second instalment of Karan Johar's high school drama Student of the Year hit screens on 10 May, and hauled a decent Rs 12 crore on its opening day. However, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's campus flick has garnered a mixed response from critics.

Talking about the film's reception from audiences and critics alike, Tiger told Firstpost, "We are just trying to express that it's a commercial fun film. 'Just come and have fun,' that's really our message. It is not something like rocket science cinema. No hard feelings...everybody has their own take so it's fine."

Director Punit Malhotra said that he's satisfied with the audiences' response on Student of the Year 2. "Everybody has their point of view, which is justified. But for us, it is the audiences' reaction that matters the most. I'm happy it's working with the target audience and we made the film for them, so I'm really happy about it," he said.

Ananya Panday, who has been praised for her turn as a spoilt brat in the movie, said that her father was excited to see her on screen. "My dad (Chunkey Pandey) said that you shocked me, I can't believe that you are my daughter. I think he is just surprised and so happy. Even when they saw the film they were crying so I think they had to watch it for the second time to actually register it."

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 12:13:56 IST

