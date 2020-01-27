Street Dancer 3D box office collection: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's film earns Rs 41.23 cr on opening weekend

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D is creating waves at the box office. The film has witnessed a spike in its collection, owing to Republic Day holiday, earning around Rs 17.76 crore on Sunday (Day 3).

Street Dancer 3D which released on 24 January, earned Rs 10.26 crore on Friday and Rs 13.21 crore on Saturday. Therefore, the film's total earning stand at Rs 41.23 crore in the opening weekend.

Check out the box office figures here

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer, and Shraddha Kapoor as a performer from Pakistan, competing on an international platform. Prabhu Deva, Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi feature in supporting roles. Mohan will make her Bollywood debut with Street Dancer.

The film released alongside Kangana Ranaut's sports drama Panga, which now stands at Rs 14.91 crore.

While talking about collaborating with Varun for Street Dancer 3D, Remo told IANS, "Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun's maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But with Street Dancer, he has really taken it to the next level."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 12:52:24 IST