You are here:

Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's sports drama makes Rs 14.91 cr over opening weekend

FP Staff

Jan 27, 2020 11:16:30 IST

Kangana Ranaut's new release Panga has made Rs 14.91 crore over the opening weekend. The film had a decent start at the domestic box office with Rs. 2.70 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 5.61 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday. There was a slight growth in earnings on Day 2, but despite a positive word-of-mouth and a national holiday there was no increase in Day 3's revenue.

According to Box Office India, Panga witnessed the best reception in Delhi NCR but could have performed better in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The drama released alongside Street Dancer 3Dwhich has made Rs 41.23 crore in its three day run.

Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranauts sports drama makes Rs 14.91 cr over opening weekend

Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in a still from Panga. Twitter

Panga revolves around a retired kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Here are the latest box office figures

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Tiwari had spoken about her film: “Panga is not a sports drama in its purest form. It is a human story and just like the characters in my previous films they are all real and relatable people. It isn’t a biopic or based on any real person. It’s a very universal idea."

Panga is among the many female-led films being churned out by Bollywood. Earlier in January, Meghna Gulzar released Chhapaak, which chronicled the journey of Deepika Padukone as Malti, an acid attack survivor.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 11:16:30 IST

tags: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chhapaak , Deepika Padukone , Jassie Gill , Kangana Ranaut , Neena Gupta , Panga , Richa Chadha

also see

Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film makes Rs 2.70 cr on opening day

Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film makes Rs 2.70 cr on opening day

Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's film makes Rs 8.31 crores in two days

Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's film makes Rs 8.31 crores in two days

Panga movie review: Kangana's sedate turn anchors a heartening but sanitised take on middle-class India

Panga movie review: Kangana's sedate turn anchors a heartening but sanitised take on middle-class India