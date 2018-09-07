You are here:

Stree beats Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se to top box office, earns Rs 60.39 cr in opening week

FP Staff

Sep,07 2018 13:45:08 IST

Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Wednesday, 5 September, as was reported earlier. On Thursday, the film amassed Rs 5.50 crores, taking its total earnings  to Rs 60.39 cr across 1950 screens.

From (left-right) Poster pf Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Stree and Gali Guleiyan

With its performance on Week 1, noted critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh conjectures that the Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film would fare well even in the second week of its run, even though it will be facing box office competition from new Friday releases Paltan, Laila Majnu, The Nun and Gali Guleiyan.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which released on 30 August along with Stree, had earned Rs 8.97 cr till Wednesday, as per Bollywood Hungama. On the other hand, Reema Kagti's  historical sports-drama Gold, which is currently in its third week after of release, managed to rake Rs 35 lakhs as of Tuesday, making its total earning Rs 107. 37 cr.

