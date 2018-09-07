Stree beats Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se to top box office, earns Rs 60.39 cr in opening week

Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Wednesday, 5 September, as was reported earlier. On Thursday, the film amassed Rs 5.50 crores, taking its total earnings to Rs 60.39 cr across 1950 screens.

Irrespective for its *lifetime biz*, #Stree is a LOTTERY for its investors... The mid-sized film has already recovered a substantial chunk of investment from non-theatrical avenues, while the all-India theatrical biz is an added bonus. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018

#Stree is REMARKABLE in Week 1... Day-wise biz is an EYE-OPENER... East, West, North, South - this film is a WINNER... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr, Thu 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 60.39 cr [1950 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018

With its performance on Week 1, noted critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh conjectures that the Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film would fare well even in the second week of its run, even though it will be facing box office competition from new Friday releases Paltan, Laila Majnu, The Nun and Gali Guleiyan.

Will #Stree cross 💯 cr? Much depends on how it fares in Weekend 2... While the film is holding on to a good number of screens in Week 2 [Week 1: 1950; Week 2: 1770] + the trending is superb, it should deliver strong numbers in Week 2 as well... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which released on 30 August along with Stree, had earned Rs 8.97 cr till Wednesday, as per Bollywood Hungama. On the other hand, Reema Kagti's historical sports-drama Gold, which is currently in its third week after of release, managed to rake Rs 35 lakhs as of Tuesday, making its total earning Rs 107. 37 cr.

#Gold [Week 3] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 82 lakhs, Sun 1.20 cr, Mon 55 lakhs, Tue 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 107.37 cr.#Gold biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 89.30 cr [prolonged Week 1; 9 days; released on Wed] Week 2: ₹ 14.70 cr Week 3: ₹ 3.37 cr [till Tue] Total: ₹ 107.37 cr India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2018

