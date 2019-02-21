Jason Reitman on his Ghostbusters film: Trying to revive original technique and hand the movie back to fans

Los Angeles: Director Jason Reitman has kicked up a social media storm after he said that he plans to hand over the reins of Ghostbusters franchise to its fans.

Reitman, whose directorial credits includes movies such as Juno, Up in the Air and most recently the political drama The Front Runner, had confirmed that he will be directing the latest installment of the famed franchise.

His 72-year-old father, Ivan Reitman, had directed the original Ghostbuster films which featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as parapsychology professors who hunts ghosts.

According to The Playlist, Reitman shared his vision about the project while appearing on the most recent episode of Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast.

"I'm not making the Juno of Ghostbusters movies. We are in every way trying to go back to original technique and hand the movie back to the fans," the director said.

Reitman said his take on the beloved franchise will be a love letter to the fans of Ghostbusters.

"I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first Ghostbusters fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans."

He said he went into minute details of the original movies when he made the teaser for his upcoming film that released in January.

"We went back and found the original physical vinyl letters that they used to create the Ghostbusters poster in 1984, (and) rescanned them, then our titles guys reprinted them and we filmed the titles. We shot physical titles with a light-and-smoke effect 'cause that's how they would have done it back in the day," Reitman added.

On social media, the 41-year-old director's comments were seen as a potshot on the 2016 all-female Ghostbusters reboot that featured Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Chris Hemsworth.

After backlash, Reitman tweeted an apology.

Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie! — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 21, 2019

Reitman's Ghostbusters film will hit the screens on 10 July next year. He is currently writing the screenplay for his film in collaboration with Gil Kenan. The director plans to start filming this summer and has begun the casting process for young names.

