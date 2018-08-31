You are here:

The Front Runner trailer: Hugh Jackman as senator Gary Harts faces sex scandal during presidential campaign

Los Angeles: Actor Hugh Jackman is under fire in the new trailer of his political drama The Front Runner.

The 49-year-old actor plays former American senator Gary Hart during his 1988 presidential campaign which soon turns into a crisis after his extramarital affair is discovered, reports variety.com.

Jackman portrays a confident Democratic candidate during the rise and fall of his political career. Considered the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, his affair with Donna Rice forces Hart to drop out of the race.

"I've never known a guy more talented at untalented politics so that anyone could understand. It is a gift and he wants to share that," J.K. Simmons, who plays campaign manager Bill Dixon, said about Jackman's Hart.

As reporters begin to report on Hart's relationship with another woman, he refuses to believe any scandal will bring down his prospects for the presidency.

As everything falls apart, Vera Farmiga, who stars as Hart's wife Lee, retorts: "The one thing I asked was that you don't embarrass me."

Despite his efforts to maintain decorum and keep his campaign afloat, a defeated Hart warns his wife, "There's going to be a story tomorrow about me."

The Front Runner will hit theaters on 7 November.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 14:01 PM