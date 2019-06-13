Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard on why season 3 will be better than the first two instalments

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard has assured that the long-awaited upcoming instalment of the Netflix sci-fi horror show will combine both the fun and the horror aspects of its preceding seasons.

During an interview with Empire, Wolfhard said, "The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun; the second season was more about the horror aspect. Season three is everything, like the fun of season one and the horror of season two. Moreover, the Duffers (creators Matt and Ross Duffer) have got better at writing it and we’ve become better actors.”

Gaten Matarazzo, on the other hand, has revealed that this season would be "gorier" at a recent Good Morning America episode.

Earlier, Millie Bobbie Brown and David Harbour had spoken about what to expect from the third instalment. Brown had admitted that the show would continue to explore the complex father-daughter relationship between her character Eleven and Harbour's Jim Hopper. Harbour confirmed her statement, adding that the third season will be "unexpected" and "moving".

The series also features Noah Schnappy, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

Stranger Things 3 is set to stream on Netflix from 4 July.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 16:58:02 IST

