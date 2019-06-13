You are here:

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard on why season 3 will be better than the first two instalments

FP Staff

Jun 13, 2019 16:58:02 IST

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard has assured that the long-awaited upcoming instalment of the Netflix sci-fi horror show will combine both the fun and the horror aspects of its preceding seasons.

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard on why season 3 will be better than the first two instalments

Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things. Twitter

During an interview with Empire, Wolfhard said, "The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun; the second season was more about the horror aspect. Season three is everything, like the fun of season one and the horror of season two. Moreover, the Duffers (creators Matt and Ross Duffer) have got better at writing it and we’ve become better actors.”

Gaten Matarazzo, on the other hand, has revealed that this season would be "gorier" at a recent Good Morning America episode.

Earlier, Millie Bobbie Brown and David Harbour had spoken about what to expect from the third instalment. Brown had admitted that the show would continue to explore the complex father-daughter relationship between her character Eleven and Harbour's Jim Hopper. Harbour confirmed her statement, adding that the third season will be "unexpected" and "moving".

The series also features Noah Schnappy, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

Stranger Things 3 is set to stream on Netflix from 4 July.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 16:58:02 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Caleb McLaughlin , Charlie Heaton , Finn Wolfhard , Gaten Matarazzo , Hollywood , Joe Keery , Matt Duffer , Millie Bobby Brown , Natalia Dyer , Noah Schnappy , NowStreaming , Ross Duffer , Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery , Shareworthy , Stranger Things , Winona Ryder

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown says Season 3 will explore Jim, Eleven's complex father-daughter relationship

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown says Season 3 will explore Jim, Eleven's complex father-daughter relationship

The Goldfinch trailer: Grief, guilt and loss dominate this Ansel Elgort-Nicole Kidman drama

The Goldfinch trailer: Grief, guilt and loss dominate this Ansel Elgort-Nicole Kidman drama

Ghostbusters: Sigourney Weaver to reprise her role as Dana Barrett in Jason Reitman directorial

Ghostbusters: Sigourney Weaver to reprise her role as Dana Barrett in Jason Reitman directorial