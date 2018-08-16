Stranger Things Season 3 will be 'darker, more action-packed,' assures producer Shawn Levy

After a supernatural demon terrorised the town of Hawkins, Indiana in Season 1 of Netflix’s hit 1980s science fiction series Stranger Things, Season 2 proved life was unlikely to return to normal for the unlikely heroes.

Now, the show's producer Shawn Levy warns that next year's Season 3 will be anything but a "summer of fun and lightness." Though its first teaser seemed like a fun, silly commercial for Hawkins' new Starcourt Mall, Levy said in an interview with Playlist: "That would be part of the store, but not at all representative of the season. There’s no question that, as you saw in that infomercial, Starcourt Mall is a part of season 3. As is summertime. So season 3 has a really healthy dose of poppy, bright levity and cultural fun. But I can only promise you that season 3 eventually goes places that are darker, and unquestionably more action-packed, than we’ve ever gone before."

Stranger Things, which earned 18 Emmy Award nominations for its first season and 12 more for its second, became a phenomenon after its debut on Netflix last year, as viewers were drawn to the show’s 1980s throwback and the supernatural mystery haunting the small town of Hawkins. It followed the eerie case of a missing boy named Will and a mysterious young girl named Eleven with special powers who tries to help rescue him.

The second season — which premiered last year — features all the ingredients that made the series an instant sensation.

Stranger Things returns next year on Netflix.

