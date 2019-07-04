Stranger Things 3: Netflix promises to reduce smoking depictions in original productions following criticism

A survey report by anti-smoking group, Truth Initiative, has underlined that depictions of smoking on popular TV shows have increased by four folds in the last one year, Netflix's Stranger Things season 3, being one of the worst offenders, reports Variety.

Officials at the streaming giant put out a statement claiming that they have taken heed of the report claiming that from now on, all new original productions with ratings of TV-14 or below (and all films rated PG-13 or below) will not depict smoking and e-cigarette use, barring instances with "reasons of historical or factual accuracy". Netflix added that shows with higher ratings would also do away with it "unless it’s essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it’s character-defining (historically or culturally important)".

“Netflix strongly supports artistic expression. We also recognise that smoking is harmful and when portrayed positively on screen can adversely influence young people," the publication quoted a Netflix official as saying.

The Truth Initiative report has tracked a 44 percent (from 182 to 262 instances) increase in smoking scenes from season 1 to 2 of Stranger Things. Other shows which have shown smoking repeatedly, especially with part of an audience in the age group 15-24, are Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 (from nine to 292 instances), Orange Is the New Black season 6 (45 to 233) and House of Cards season 6 (41 to 54).

