Orange Is The New Black Season 7: Netflix unveils teaser, first look; final season to premiere on 26 July

The seventh and final season of Orange Is The New Black will premiere on 26 July, Netflix announced on Wednesday. Created by Jenji Kohan, the announcement was attached with a teaser for the season 7.

One of Netflix's most-watched original series since it premiered in 2013, Orange Is The New Black, has garnered twelve Emmy nominations for its first season (winning three), and is the first series to receive both drama and comedy Emmy recognition.

Check out the announcement and teaser here

#OITNB's seventh and final season premieres July 26 — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/Wz2foXG9Uz — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 22, 2019

The teaser showcases many of the cast members and crew, including Danielle Brooks, Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and others, singing the Regina Spektor 'You’ve Got Time' theme song while walking through the sets.

Orange Is The New Black, is based on Piper Kerman's memoir 'Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison'. The story begins following Piper (Taylor Schilling), an upper middle-class, 30-year-old white woman imprisoned at minimum security Litchfield Penitentiary in upstate New York because she transported drug money ten years earlier. Immediately upon entering the facility, she starts meeting people from every walk of life. Piper quickly learns that the rules are different inside, and she'll have to toughen up if she wants to survive.

