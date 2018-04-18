Steven Spielberg to develop and produce Blackhawk, confirms Warner Bros; this will be director's first DC film

Steven Spielberg is flying into the DC Universe with the World War II action adventure Blackhawk. Warner Bros Chairman Toby Emmerich said on 17 April that the legendary filmmaker will produce and direct the film for the studio.

“We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure. We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing Blackhawk to movie audiences worldwide," Emmerich told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Blackhawk series started in 1941 and follows a group of ace WWII-era pilots as they fight evils, including the Axis powers.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and War of the Worlds screenwriter David Koepp is writing the script.

Spielberg recently collaborated with Warner Bros. on the futuristic adventure Ready Player One which has made over $476 million worldwide. Fresh off the success of the film, the director is now collaborating with Kristie Macosko Krieger to bankroll this project.

The Oscar-winning director has a few projects on his plate first, however, including the fifth Indiana Jones and West Side Story. No release date has been set for Blackhawk yet.

With inputs from AP.

