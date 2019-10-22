Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — In final trailer, Rey, Kylo appear to destroy Darth Vader's mask

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theatres in December. The makers have released the final trailer of the film two months ahead of it to give fans the last look at what Episode IX may have in store for them. The third trailer video clip, states Inverse, was premiered during halftime of the Patriots-Jets football game on Monday.

In a more-than-conspicuous scene, Rey and Kylo are seen (at least from the looks of it) destroying Darth Vader's mask. Out of the several Easter eggs available in the trailer, most viewers went in for a weird-looking object (shown in the video clip) that was helmet-shaped and sort of flies at the camera in one of the scenes. Many concur it might hint at Vader's reappearance. But those notions were also discarded once its size and looks are taken into consideration (it is too short to be Vader, and is made of stone). However, it may be a method used by Palpatine in order to resurrect Vader to life.

Check out the final trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in theatres December 19. Get your tickets now: [Cineplex: https://t.co/ZXQXyT4Cq1, Landmark: https://t.co/Df0MtoMApB] pic.twitter.com/kUUoTPW6Ko — Walt Disney Studios Canada (@DisneyStudiosCA) October 22, 2019

The first glimpses of Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) on a barren, desert planet, as well as BB-8 and a new droid D-O, were part of the clip shown at Star Wars Celebration on 12 April. Billy Dee William as Lando Calrissian returns in the last instalment of the Skywalker saga, and is seen having a blast as he steers the Millenium Falcon with his co-pilot Chewbacca. There are some more fight sequences, and an emotional shot with Rey hugging Leia (Carrie Fisher). The teaser ends with Luke saying, "We will always be with you. No one's ever really gone."

It was previously reported the film will feature Fisher, using unreleased footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also stars Lupita Nyong’o , Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Richard R Grant (of Logan), British actress Naomi Ackie, and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO. Chris Terrio has co-written the screenplay along with Abrams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release on 20 December.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 09:59:10 IST