Star Wars spin-off, based on bounty hunter Boba Fett, shelved; film was to be helmed by James Mangold

Star Wars character Boba Fett will no longer be getting a standalone film as a spin off to the popular franchise, reported Variety. News of the film based on the bounty hunter Fett from director James Mangold had surfaced in May, though there were never any official announcements made at the time.

Boba Fett had first appeared in the series, in the 1980s film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and then reappeared in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The part was played by Jeremy Bulloch while Jason Wingreen gave Boba Fett’s voice.

The untitled spin off would have been Disney and Lucasfilm Star Wars anthology films which would have generated from origin stories. The first anthology film was 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story, which featured Alden Ehrenreich as the younger version of Han Solo.

Meanwhile, Disney has been developing Star Wars TV series titled The Mandalorian. Reports said that Dave Filoni, who has worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, was set to direct the first episode of the series. Taika Waititi (director of Thor: Ragnarok), Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow have been scheduled to direct other episodes. Jon Favreau will write and executive produce the series.

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 13:36 PM