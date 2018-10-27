You are here:

Star Wars spin-off, based on bounty hunter Boba Fett, shelved; film was to be helmed by James Mangold

FP Staff

Oct,27 2018 13:34:41 IST

Star Wars character Boba Fett will no longer be getting a standalone film as a spin off to the popular franchise, reported Variety. News of the film based on the bounty hunter Fett from director James Mangold had surfaced in May, though there were never any official announcements made at the time.

Boba Fett wore Mandalorian armour. Image via YouTube

Boba Fett wore Mandalorian armour in Star Wars. Image via YouTube

Boba Fett had first appeared in the series, in the 1980s film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and then reappeared in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The part was played by Jeremy Bulloch while Jason Wingreen gave Boba Fett’s voice.

The untitled spin off would have been Disney and Lucasfilm Star Wars anthology films which would have generated from origin stories. The first anthology film was 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story, which featured Alden Ehrenreich as the younger version of Han Solo.

Meanwhile, Disney has been developing Star Wars TV series titled The Mandalorian. Reports said that Dave Filoni, who has worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, was set to direct the first episode of the series. Taika Waititi (director of Thor: Ragnarok), Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow have been scheduled to direct other episodes. Jon Favreau will write and executive produce the series.

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 13:36 PM

tags: Boba Fett , BuzzPatrol , Dave Filoni , DIsney , Hollywood , LucasFilm , Star Wars Rebels , Star Wars: The Clone Wars , The Mandalorian

also see

Disney's Jungle Cruise, featuring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, to now release on 24 July, 2020

Disney's Jungle Cruise, featuring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, to now release on 24 July, 2020

Disney's live-action film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms to release in India on 2 November

Disney's live-action film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms to release in India on 2 November

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 production put on hold as Marvel, Disney search for James Gunn's replacement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 production put on hold as Marvel, Disney search for James Gunn's replacement