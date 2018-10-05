You are here:

Disney's Star Wars live-action TV series to be directed by Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi

Disney recently revealed the first look of its Star Wars streaming TV series The Mandalorian along with the list of directors, reports Variety.

As per the report, Dave Filoni, who was the director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, will helm the first episode of the series. The other directors of the series include Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Jones' Deborah Chow.

Jon Favreau will write and executive produce the series. He also teased details about The Mandalorian on his official Instagram account. As reported earlier, Disney's yet untitled streaming service will be a probable competition to Netflix.

Favreau has been a Disney regular, having directed the first two Iron Man films for Marvel and 2016's The Jungle Book. He also helped produce several Avengers movies. He is currently prepping a Lion King remake to be released in 2019.



View this post on Instagram #starwars #TheMandalorian A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Oct 3, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Oct 4, 2018 at 7:25pm PDT

The series is being developed for Disney’s as-yet untitled streaming service, along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will co-executive produce the show as well.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 14:41 PM