Star Wars: Always — Topher Grace condenses 10 films into a five-minute trailer as an ode to the franchise

Ever wondered how would you make a concise trailer of a legendary film franchise of 10 movies? Well, Star Wars' super-fan Topher Grace just created something epic. An ode to the Star Wars franchise, the actor along with friend editor Jeff Yorkes, combined pieces of all 10 live-action Star Wars films, including Solo and Rogue One, to create a five-minute “mega-trailer” celebrating the franchise.

This mega trailer titled as Always is a seamless cut that tells a mini-story while following Luke's journey as a Jedi.

“For over 1,000 generations,” the voice of Jedi master Ob-Wan Kenobi narrates, “the Jedi knights were the guardians of peace and justice in the Old Republic. before the dark times … before the Empire…”

A dramatic symphonic accompaniment amps up the tension, and what unfolds over the next five minutes in the clip is something the fans of franchise is goosebump-inducing stuff.

Piecing together footage from the films as well as deleted scenes and, of course, John Williams’ iconic score, the video uses the prequels and standalone films to accentuate moments from the original and sequel trilogies.

The next film in the franchise is Star Wars: Episode IX, which hits theaters in December. Beyond Episode IX, which is the third and final installment in the new trilogy that began with The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm is producing a new trilogy from Rian Johnson. Outside of that, there will be a new Star Wars TV show called The Mandalorian.

Topher Grace was last seen in Spike Lee's political darma BlackKklansman, which won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 18:18:06 IST