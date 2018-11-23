Oscar Isaac on Star Wars: Episode IX — Will pay appropriate homage to Leia and Carrie Fisher's sense of fun

Each film of Disney's new Star Wars trilogy was in part a send-off to Star Wars' heroes: Hans Solo (Harrison Ford) in The Force Awakens and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Last Jedi,. Oscar Isaac, who plays X-wing pilot Poe Dameron, said in a recent interview that Star Wars: Episode IX will be no different. It will pay tribute to General Leia portrayed by Carrie Fisher despite the actress' demise long before filming began.

Director JJ Abrams, who will return to close the trilogy that began with Episode VII, said that the Fisher's unseen footage from the previous film will be part of Episode IX ensuring that the General will make an appearance, however brief.

Isaac for his part said that the film will pay appropriate homage to Leia and Carrie's sense of fun. Fisher’s absence was felt keenly on set, he said in the interview with The Daily Beast adding, "It’s a strange thing to be on the set and to be speaking of Leia and having Carrie not be around. There’s definitely some pain in that."

Of the film he said, “It deals with the amazing character that Carrie created in a really beautiful way.”

Abrams had made an official announcement before filming began in August stating that Fisher would not be recast or digitally replaced. Star Wars: Episode IX is set to hit theatres in December 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018 15:21 PM