SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR roared at the box-office and ratings all across the world when it released on March 25 this year. There were palpable heartbreaks when it wasn’t India’s official entry for the Oscars. However, a campaign called For Your Consideration has begun and this magnanimous motion picture now has chances to be in the Oscar’s’ race. A hashtag called #RRRForOscars has been trending since morning.

Talking about the same, the filmmaker’s son SS Karthikeya said, “Getting here is a dream by itself. Love from all over the world. With the sweat and passion of our fantastic cast & crew – unending love from you all has got us till here. Waiting for destiny to unravel and wishing us the best!“

With the sweat and passion of our fantastic cast & crew – unending love from you all has got us till here. ❤️ Getting here is a dream by itself; Love from all over the world! ❤️❤️❤️ Waiting for destiny to unravel and wishing us the best! #RRRForOscars#RRR — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) October 6, 2022

A Los Angeles Times film reporter also tweeted, “It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs.”

It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022

And here are some reactions by fans on Twitter on this news:

Of all these categories, I am really hoping Naatu Naatu gets nominated for Best Song. It’ll be a riot to see the song being performed live. It’ll be the best Filmfare-Oscar crossover ever. #RRRforOscars https://t.co/kcdQM5dVUC — YellowStoneDragon (@karishmau) October 6, 2022

RRR -What a movie! It takes an extraordinary mind to pull it off and what better way to acknowledge the director who envisioned it and the actor who made that a reality! @ssrajamouli and @tarak9999.Kudos to all the nominees! #RRRforOscars #NTRforOscars https://t.co/0rX0KbdDmO pic.twitter.com/X7e2RIZBKi — Mal (@Malmovies1) October 6, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.