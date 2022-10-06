SS Rajamouli's RRR's Oscar campaign begins, submitted for nominations in all major categories
Talking about the same, the filmmaker’s son SS Karthikeya said, 'Getting here is a dream by itself. Love from all over the world.'
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR roared at the box-office and ratings all across the world when it released on March 25 this year. There were palpable heartbreaks when it wasn’t India’s official entry for the Oscars. However, a campaign called For Your Consideration has begun and this magnanimous motion picture now has chances to be in the Oscar’s’ race. A hashtag called #RRRForOscars has been trending since morning.
Talking about the same, the filmmaker’s son SS Karthikeya said, “Getting here is a dream by itself. Love from all over the world. With the sweat and passion of our fantastic cast & crew – unending love from you all has got us till here. Waiting for destiny to unravel and wishing us the best!“
A Los Angeles Times film reporter also tweeted, “It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs.”
It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY
— jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022
Jr NTR for best actor for his powerhouse performance.#RRRforOscars #NTRForOscars https://t.co/MsjVL4U1dv pic.twitter.com/r3UmFbap82
— Patricia (@TrishaDiDill) October 6, 2022
Of all these categories, I am really hoping Naatu Naatu gets nominated for Best Song. It’ll be a riot to see the song being performed live. It’ll be the best Filmfare-Oscar crossover ever. #RRRforOscars https://t.co/kcdQM5dVUC
— YellowStoneDragon (@karishmau) October 6, 2022
Load
Aim
Shoot#RRRForOscars
©️: Swaroop stark https://t.co/YJFmk9AjWb pic.twitter.com/ZjHiSG7WIH
— Hitesh (@pedhayya) October 5, 2022
RRR -What a movie! It takes an extraordinary mind to pull it off and what better way to acknowledge the director who envisioned it and the actor who made that a reality! @ssrajamouli and @tarak9999.Kudos to all the nominees! #RRRforOscars #NTRforOscars https://t.co/0rX0KbdDmO pic.twitter.com/X7e2RIZBKi
— Mal (@Malmovies1) October 6, 2022
Most Celebrated Scene Across Globe Bheem @tarak9999 #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/6W149djXw3
— NTR FANS ONGOLE (@NTRFansOngole) October 1, 2022
We RRR Coming…..!! #RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/kyONMalndx https://t.co/CM6gRzM14X
— (@NTRTheStalwart) October 5, 2022
Other Nominees :- He scares me more @ssrajamouli
RRR Team :- Vastunnaaaa #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/o8JgCrFAnu
— Karthik (@AlwaysKarthik11) October 6, 2022
