Entertainment

SS Rajamouli's RRR's Oscar campaign begins, submitted for nominations in all major categories

Talking about the same, the filmmaker’s son SS Karthikeya said, 'Getting here is a dream by itself. Love from all over the world.'

FP Staff October 06, 2022 11:30:50 IST
SS Rajamouli's RRR's Oscar campaign begins, submitted for nominations in all major categories

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR roared at the box-office and ratings all across the world when it released on March 25 this year. There were palpable heartbreaks when it wasn’t India’s official entry for the Oscars. However, a campaign called For Your Consideration has begun and this magnanimous motion picture now has chances to be in the Oscar’s’ race. A hashtag called #RRRForOscars has been trending since morning.

Talking about the same, the filmmaker’s son SS Karthikeya said, “Getting here is a dream by itself. Love from all over the world. With the sweat and passion of our fantastic cast & crew – unending love from you all has got us till here. Waiting for destiny to unravel and wishing us the best!“

A Los Angeles Times film reporter also tweeted, “It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs.”

And here are some reactions by fans on Twitter on this news:

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 06, 2022 11:30:50 IST

TAGS:

also read

Brahmastra: Karan Johar reveals if he ever had creative differences with Ayan Mukerji during filming
Entertainment

Brahmastra: Karan Johar reveals if he ever had creative differences with Ayan Mukerji during filming

The filmmaker revealed that he and Ayan never had any clash in terms of creative differences during the making of the film.

Alia Bhatt wishes hubby Ranbir Kapoor on 40th birthday, shares picture from midnight celebration
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt wishes hubby Ranbir Kapoor on 40th birthday, shares picture from midnight celebration

The picture seems to be taken at 12 at night, as Ranbir can be seen sporting his white color night suit. Alia was all heart as her husband turned 40.

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: PDA moments of the actor with Alia Bhatt that give major couple goals
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: PDA moments of the actor with Alia Bhatt that give major couple goals

While Ranbir is MIA from social media, his wife and actress Alia Bhatt make sure that fans get their daily dose of “RaAlia” via her accounts.