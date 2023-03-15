SS Rajamouli and team RRR are on cloud nine after their Oscar win for their hit track Naatu Naatu. The dance number, which took home the trophy for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, has been on everyone’s minds since its release. Rajamouli and team celebrated the win in style by attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The Baahubali filmmaker shared a photo from the event that has left his fans smiling. The picture shows SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani, the RRR composer, with wide grins on their faces. The music maestro can be seen giving a thumbs up to the camera while holding the Oscar in one hand.

Rajamouli captioned the photo with a string of smiling emojis, expressing his happiness at his film’s award run at the global stage.

Take a look at the photo here:

As the photo hit the internet, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani’s fans expressed their happiness at the duo’s win. Actress Namrata Shirodhkar wrote “Brimming with pride”, followed by a string of clapping emoticons. Singer Aditi Singh Sharma reacted with a bunch of heart emojis.

Fans were no less exuberant in expressing their delight. “Every Indian is proud of you sir. Lots of respect,” one person wrote. Another comment read, “GOAT Director of all-time.”

Naatu Naatu beat out competitors like Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up to win the Best Original Song at the Oscars. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song features Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing their hearts out at a party hosted by a British official.

While receiving his trophy, MM Keeravaani sang his acceptance speech, leaving the audience in awe of his talent. “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind. … RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world,” Keeravaani sang to the melody of 70’s hit Top Of The World.

Apart from the Oscar, Naatu Naatu has also won the Golden Globe, Hollywood Critics Association and the Critics Choice Awards for Best Song.

