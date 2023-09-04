SRK’s Jawan & Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 success spell the return of the 90s heroes | No more #BoycottBollywood

We all know how Shah Rukh Khan never tries to fit in and is an effortless charmer who knows how to pull the crowd. And if we look back early this year, it was he who gave a new lease of life to Bollywood with Pathaan. Again, with Sunnyy Deol’s Gadar 2 emerging as an all-time blockbuster it’s truly a great time for the 90s heroes and probably that’s what the big screen demands.

Cinema history always remembers those craftsmen who makes a comeback with a bang. Just the way SRK did with Pathaan and now the audiences are all gearing up for Jawan. As Firstpost reported, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 continues to set new milestones at the box office. After enjoying a strong third week, the massy-actioner again witnessed a good growth in its fourth weekend.

It collected around Rs 9 crore yesterday and currently stands with a grand total of around Rs 502.37 crore. The film has entered the Rs 500 crore club in just 24 days and emerged as the fastest movie to achieve this feat by beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (28 days) and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (34 days).

Our expectations from King Khan has always been more. He is a crowd puller who knows his craft like the back of his palm. If any film has a buzz today from the very beginning even before the release of the trailer, it is Jawaan. According to trade analysts, considering that Bahubali opened the Hindi market for South films, Jawan has the potential to build a new market for Hindi cinema in the South. Many single-screen owners are also claiming that this film will be a huge comfort following the losses they suffered during the lockdown. Sridhar Pillai, a veteran analyst, said Jawan is the biggest buzz this year in the South market as well. This is why a price of 40 to 50 crores is being sought for the rights to release in theaters, and distributors are also agreeing, defining that it is both a South Indian picture and a true Pan India film.

Jawan is going to be a sure shot success because at the end of the day, it is King Khan’s film. Jawan, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society.

Pathaan and Gadar 2 has shown that the hero driven stories with the stars of 90s are making a comeback to the big screen. You need that extra action, that extra larger than life look to make a box office success and that’s exactly what the 90s heroes are able to deliver to the audience. And as for the thinking minds who has a different approach to cinema we already have the digital platforms. So, not more #BoycottBollywood please, lead the good times of masala cinema roll!