Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 continues to set new milestones at the box office. After enjoying a strong third week, the massy-actioner again witnessed a good growth in its fourth weekend.

It collected around Rs 9 crore yesterday and currently stands with a grand total of around Rs 502.37 crore. The film has entered the Rs 500 crore club in just 24 days and emerged as the fastest movie to achieve this feat by beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (28 days) and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (34 days).

Tara sakeena ka pyar 🧡 .. sabse pyara .. sabke dil mein rahane wala .. an eternal love story continue to touch people’s heart ❤️ 4 th week Friday .. 5.20 cr .. thx for ur love ❤️ audiences 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6qpPRKVg9G — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) September 2, 2023

While the film has a slight chance of surpassing Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore) to emerge as the highest Bollywood grosser of all time, looking at the earth-shattering response for the upcoming biggie Jawan in its advance bookings across the nation, it looks slightly tough for the Sunny Deol starrer to achieve this benchmark.

In a recent press conference, Sunny Deol spoke about the humongous success of the film and said, “I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.”

He added, “But when you attain success, you do feel very good about it. When this film released, I realised I’ve God’s blessings. I was crying and happy at the same time. I met my father that day, I told him that I’m very happy and going crazy”

Produced under the banners of Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and MM Movies, Gadar 2 also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopraa in prominent roles.