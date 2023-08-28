SRK’s bungalow protest: Mumbai police heightens security outside Mannat, here’s what happened

The Mumbai police heightened security outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat after protestors gathered outside his residence on 26 August. As per media reports, group of people were protesting over the superstar’s endorsement for online gaming apps. Around four to five people from Untouch Youth Foundation were detained by the police on 27 August, a report by Free Press Journal said.

The protestors voiced their opposition to celebrities endorsing online gaming apps, asserting that such endorsements misguide and corrupt the younger generation. The protestors told the daily that these apps misguide and corrupt the youth and also urged that celebrities should not endorse such ads which lead to societal misguidance.

Krishchandra Adal, President, Untouch India Foundation told the daily that Junglee rummy is played by the younger generation, further adding he said that the Bollywood celebs are deceiving them by promoting online games while the authorities arrest people who are playing Junglee rummy or gambling outside. As per the report, he also said that apart from SRK, they also oppose other actors including Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Annu Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, and cricketers. “We wanted to protest outside the houses of these stars as well, but the police detained us,” he said as quoted by FPJ. The Foundation also said that they will also be holding protest against Junglee Rummy, Zupee, etc.

“The new generation is involved in playing Junglee rummy. If someone is playing Junglee rummy or gambling outside, the police arrest them, but big Bollywood stars promoting online games are misleading the young generation. The Bollywood stars also know it is wrong, but they are getting money so they are promoting them,” he said as quoted by FPJ.

“We make these stars famous by watching their movies and spending our money on them. We demand these advertisements to stop. These apps are illegal, we can not find them on Google, but these apps are uploaded on private web sites,” he added as quoted by the daily.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the government warned media, social media platforms and related parties against enabling and carrying advertisements run by online real-money gaming (RMG) firms.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) warned of “appropriate actions” under “various statutes” in case these platforms fail to follow its advisory. The ministry, through this move, aims to prevent both direct and surrogate advertising of games that may qualify as betting or gambling.

“Advertisements of gambling or betting platforms not only pose significant financial and socioeconomic risk for the consumers, especially (the) youth and children, but have linkages to money laundering networks, thereby threatening the financial security of the country,” the advisory issued on Friday read.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has created history, it has become the first Indian film to be screened on the world’s largest screen. The screen in question here is the IMAX theatre at Leonberg in Germany. The film is all set to release on September 7 worldwide.

According to reports published Times of India, Jawan got approved by the censor board with a U/A certificate after cuts in some scenes and dialogues. It has reportedly got a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. And the certification has also come with its fair share of cuts. A copy of the film’s censor certificate has surfaced on social media which mentions 7 proposed changes in the final print.