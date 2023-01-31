SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham talk about Pathaan's success, check pictures
Pathaan has become the biggest grosser since pandemic
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand during Pathaan’s success press conference held by Yash Raj Films at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on Monday.
