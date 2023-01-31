Entertainment

SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham talk about Pathaan's success, check pictures

Pathaan has become the biggest grosser since pandemic

FP Staff January 31, 2023 11:33:30 IST
SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham talk about Pathaan's success, check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand during Pathaan’s success press conference held by Yash Raj Films at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on Monday.

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Director Siddharth Anand                                                                                        Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Deepika Padukone
Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

John Abraham
Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham talk about Pathaans success check pictures

Credit: Sachin Gokhale

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 31, 2023 11:33:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

Pathaan Box-Office: Shah Rukh Khan creates history, takes the biggest non-holiday opening for a Hindi film
Entertainment

Pathaan Box-Office: Shah Rukh Khan creates history, takes the biggest non-holiday opening for a Hindi film

The estimated first day collections of Pathaan are in the range of 53 to 55 crore, and with this, Shah Rukh Khan proves he shall always be the King of Hindi cinema. And that history has been made.

Vishal Dadlani on Farzi song Paisa: It's very stylized, people will enjoy it just as much as they've enjoyed the trailer
Entertainment

Vishal Dadlani on Farzi song Paisa: It's very stylized, people will enjoy it just as much as they've enjoyed the trailer

In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Vishal Dadlani speaks about Farzi track Paisa Hai Toh, Pathaan songs becoming party anthems and more.

Explained: How Pathaan has given a tight slap to #BoycottBollywood gang with its humongous pre-sales at the box office
Entertainment

Explained: How Pathaan has given a tight slap to #BoycottBollywood gang with its humongous pre-sales at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is set to hit the screens on 25th January.