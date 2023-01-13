SRK, Deepika learnt jujutsu for Pathaan: Siddharth Anand reveals several secrets of Pathaan that releases on January 25
Touted as one of the biggest ever action spectacles that audiences have seen in theatres, the Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe
Director Siddharth Anand revealed several secrets about Pathaan via a Rapid Fire video which YRF has dropped today! Here is the video:
Siddharth also informed that SRK and Deepika learnt jujutsu, a deadly Japanese martial arts form, to pull off brutal action sequences in the film!
YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs – Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan — and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!
