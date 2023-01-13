Released on 10 January, the Pathaan trailer has truly sent the world into a frenzy. From fans to celebrities, people in every corner of the world are singing praises of Shah Rukh Khan’s intense look in the film. Social media is truly flooded with appreciation from all quarters and even before its release, Pathaan has created a lot of buzz on the internet. Now, one thing, other than an update about Pathaan, what grabs all the attention on the internet is SRK’s much loved and highly celebrated Ask SRK Session. Therefore, on Thursday night, the superstar took to his official Twitter account to hold another interactive Ask SRK session with his fans. While most of the curious fans had questions about his hotly anticipated film Pathaan, one question about the superstar’s little munchkin AbRam Khan caught everyone’s eye. This after a fan quizzed what was his family’s reaction to the Pathaan trailer.

Responding to the same SRK revealed that AbRam believed that his father might enter “into another realm”. This is when a fan asked SRK what his family’s response to the Pathaan trailer was. Participating in the Ask SRK session, the fan wrote, “Ghar vaalo ka response, Pathaan trailer pe… (Your family’s response to the Pathaan trailer)?” Responding to the same, Shah Rukh revealed that AbRam loved the “jet pack sequence”. Talking about AbRam’s thoughts on the trailer, SRK wrote, “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most…He thinks I might go into another realm! Pathaan.”

The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/Tz46Qynnfa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023



This is not all. Another fan questioned if he has watched Pathaan along with his family, ahead of the release. To which SRK revealed that nobody has watched it, as the technicians are still working on it. The fan wrote, “Sir did you watch Pathaan movie with your family and what was their reaction?” Responding to the same SRK wrote, “No nobody has seen the film yet except the technicians working on it….”

No nobody has seen the film yet except the technicians working on it…. https://t.co/Nzq5XkyYUw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023



Let’s come back to Pathaan. Backed by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie makes Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with Deepika Padukone after nine long years, as they were last seen in Happy New Year. Apart from Deepika and SRK, Pathaan also features John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. It is believed that Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo role in the movie.

Apart from Pathaan, SRK will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, featuring Nayanthara and Ashutosh Rana, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

