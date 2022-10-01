'Srivalli' Rashmika Mandanna: 'Pushpa changed the perspective of me as an actor across the country'
Further talking about Pushpa's success, Rashmika Mandanna said, 'We knew that we had made a good film. We can never foresee the outcome of a film.'
Rashmika Mandanna, who became an overnight sensation with her character of ‘Srivalli‘ and her hookstep of ‘Saami Saami‘, which is still a viral sensation after 9 months of release. The actress recently spoke about the films that changed her career, and mentioned Pushpa changing the perspective of the audiences across the country.
She said, “First is Kirik Party, which is my debut Kannada film, next is Geeta Govindam which got so many eyes on me as a performer and after that is Pushpa. It changed the perception of me as an actor across the country.” The actor added, “I was never an actor. I am still in a phase where I am exploring myself. So for me, being a public figure is still a new concept.”
Further talking about Pushpa’s success, Rashmika Mandanna said, “We knew that we had made a good film. We can never foresee the outcome of a film. We knew the content was good and it was going to be out there. But we knew that it was going to be positive. And then the outcome was just like ‘wow.’”
Rashmika Mandanna’s 2021 release Pushpa: The Rise made the actor a household name across India. Apart from her performance in the Telugu hit, the actor also earned praise for her dance in the chartbuster Saami Saami. Her hook step in the dance became a sensation.
The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, ‘Goodbye‘, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has ‘Animal‘ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Varisu‘ opposite Vijay Thalapatty and ‘Mission Majnu‘ opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.
