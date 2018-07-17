Sri Reddy accuses actor-director Sundar C of demanding sexual favours for work

Sri Reddy has accused several Telugu A-list actors as well as producers and directors of demanding sexual favours in exchange of roles in films. She has now turned to naming members of the Tamil film industry as well.

The actress had earlier accused director AR Murugadoss of meeting her at a hotel and promising her work. Now, in another Facebook post, the she named actor-director Sundar C, the husband of actress Kushboo.

Sri Reddy wrote (sic), "Aranmanai shoot happend in Hyderabad,while that shooting time one person called Ganesh he is an executive producer of that film..some how he got my number through some one,he called me,I went to the shooting spot he introduced me to sundar c..I met my f.b Frd senthil kumar(camera man) also..that day he convinced me that definitely 200 percent you wl be in his next movie as a one of the lead .. next day he called me to the novotel,for keeping in his next movie he and sundar c wanted to compromise (sexually)..after that perumal knows what happend.. Ganesh is a fraud he didn't help me..#tamilleAks"





According to India Today, Sundar C has denied all alegations made by the actress. Furthermore, he also said that he will take legal action against her for making false claims.

The actress had also alleged that she was being threatened by actor Vishal, the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam and president of Tamil Film Producer Council, for exposing the issue of casting couch in the Tamil film industry. Vishal had addressed her allegations and demanded she produce proof.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 16:08 PM