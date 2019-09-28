You are here:

Spies In Disguise trailer: Will Smith, Tom Holland pair up in the third trailer of Fox Animation film

In the latest trailer of Blue Sky Studios’ Spies In Disguise, Will Smith features as the star spy Lance Sterling, who has honed the art of espionage, lobster combat, and applying the perfect pressure to the vagus nerve.

But what takes Sterling by surprise is young talent Walter Becket (Tom Holland), who is a genius but is still faltering with his latest invention. When Lance tries to recklessly drink Walter's 'magic' potion, the expected results — to turn invisible — are far from what happens. Lance, instead, transforms into a pigeon.

The film is produced by Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios, and Chernin Entertainment. Troy Quane and Nick Bruno are co-directing the script penned by Brad Copeland, with Michael J Travers producing it.

Check out the new trailer of Spies in Disguise

It was earlier reported country legend Reba McEntire and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan will lend their voices to the animated film. However, details about their respective roles are not out yet.

Check out the latest poster for Spies In Disguise

Check out another trailer of the film

Spies In Disguise was supposed to hit screens on 18 January this year, clashing with M Night Shyamalan's Glass. However, the film will now finally release on 25 December. This will be the first Blue Sky film released under Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, after Disney's acquisition of Fox.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 14:48:42 IST