Spies in Disguise trailer: Tom Holland turns Will Smith into the 'flyest spy in the world' in Disney's animated film

The second trailer of Spies in Disguise, Will Smith's forthcoming animated espionage flick, has been dropped. Based on Lucas Martell's 2009 animated short film Pigeon: Impossible, the film also stars Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

Smith plays Lance Sterling, a suave and charming spy, who introduces himself as the "greatest spy in the world". One day, while climbing down an elevator, Sterling encounters a gawky yet brilliant scientist Walter Beckett (Holland). Beckett tells Sterling that he has invented a system called "biodynamic concealment" that he claims will "change spying forever."

While initially hesitant, Sterling agrees to take part in Beckett's experiment that turns Sterling into a little blue pigeon. Beckett justifies Sterling's transformation as "pigeons are everywhere and nobody notices them, and thus it is a perfect form that a spy could take."

Ahead of the trailer's release, the makers had also unveiled a motion poster.

Check out the new poster for #SpiesInDisguise, in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/JmiVT4HnDu — Spies in Disguise (@SpiesInDisguise) July 2, 2019

The film is produced by Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios, and Chernin Entertainment. Troy Quane and Nick Bruno are co-directing the script penned by Brad Copeland with Michael J Travers producing it.

Spies in Disguise was supposed to hit screens on 18 January this year, clashing with M Night Shyamalan's Glass. However, the film will now finally release on 25 December in the US. This will be the first Blue Sky film released under Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, after Disney's acquisition of Fox.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 18:08:47 IST