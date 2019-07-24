You are here:

Spies in Disguise: Rachel Brosnahan, Reba McEntire join voice cast of Will Smith's upcoming animated film

FP Staff

Jul 24, 2019 14:29:17 IST

Country legend Reba McEntire and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan will lend their voices to animated film, Spies in Disguise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith and Tom Holland feature in the lead in the Fox Animation film.

Spies in Disguise: Rachel Brosnahan, Reba McEntire join voice cast of Will Smiths upcoming animated film

Rachel Brosnahan and Reba McEntire. Images from Twitter

Smith will voice act Lance Sterling, the worlds most awesome spy, who is adept at saving the world, while Holland will play Walter, a brainiac who lacks social skills.

The details of McEntire and Brosnahan's characters are yet to be revealed.

Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka are also a part of the cast.

The film is produced by Fox Animation, Blue Sky Studios, and Chernin Entertainment. Troy Quane and Nick Bruno are co-directing the script penned by Brad Copeland with Michael J Travers producing it.

Spies in Disguise was supposed to hit screens on 18 January this year, clashing with M Night Shyamalan's Glass. However, the film will now finally release on 25 December in the US. This will be the first Blue Sky film released under Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, after Disney's acquisition of Fox.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 14:29:17 IST

